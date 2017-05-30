Basketball and Balance Sheets Part IV: The (other) $100 Million-Dollar Man

All the way back in Part I of this series, we set down the hard assumption that Stan Van Gundy , being of sound mind and sound body, would match any team's post-rookie maximum offer sheet for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope . That, of course, would make him the team's second nine-figure player and, most likely, the highest-paid player on the Pistons next season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.