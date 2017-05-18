Basketball and Balance Sheets Part I:...

Basketball and Balance Sheets Part I: Staying the course?

This offseason is going to be a big inflection point in the tenure of Stan Van Gundy both as President of Basketball Operations and Head Coach for the Detroit Pistons . Was this year a bump in the road for a young team still finding its way? Or is it a sign that the Pistons' core isn't good enough offensively or defensively to compete for the playoffs going forward? I don't have the answer for those questions - and I'd hate to be SVG and have to try to figure it out in the coming months.

Chicago, IL

