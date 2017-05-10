Amir Johnson will reportedly stay in Boston Celtics starting lineup for Game 5
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens revealed Amir Johnson will start Game 5 against the Washington Wizards, according to 98.5 The Sports Hub. Stevens thought about changes after the Celtics were, again, thwacked by the Wizards starting lineup.
