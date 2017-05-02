5 shining moments for Bucks in 2016-'17 season

Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2qwiYke Giannis Antetokounmpo's first career buzzer-beater came Jan. 4, and he picked the right place to do it - Madison Square Garden. Antetokounmpo dribbled for about 7 seconds before hitting a jumper from the foul line, giving the Bucks a 105-104 victory over the New York Knicks and setting off a wild celebration with his teammates.

