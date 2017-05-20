441kW Jaguar Xe SV Project 8 revealed

The Leaping Cat has previewed its rival to the fast four-door Germans, confirming its Special Vehicles Operations division is in the final stages of developing a V8-powered version of the compact XE sedan that it claims is the most extreme road auto ever produced by Jaguar . The XE SV Project 8 is the second "collector's" auto from Jag's Special Vehicle Operations outfit, and its 590 horsepower does in fact make it the most powerful production Jag, beating even the current F-Type and classic XJ220 supercar.

