2017 NBA Draft: The Dennis Smith Jr. pipe dream
The 19-year-old point guard out of North Carolina State is generally regarded as a top-10 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He averaged 18 points and six assists in 34.8 minutes per game in one season at NC State.
