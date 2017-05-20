2017 NBA Draft: Shooting guard Luke Kennard is exactly what the Pistons need

When you hear or read about Duke shooting guard and projected mid to late first-round 2017 NBA draft pick Luke Kennard, what exactly do you think of? You don't follow college basketball and while you have seen or heard Kennard's name a bit, you probably wouldn't be able to pick him out of a crowd? I will tell you that the 6'5 or 6'6 Luke Kennard, even with his weaknesses, fits exactly what the Pistons need: shooting and play-making. Kennard doesn't have an amazing wingspan or a 40-inch vertical leap, nor will he ever be one of the quickest guys on the court at the NBA level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.