2016-17 Pistons review: Will the Pistons invest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

Kentavious Calwell-Pope's 2016-17 final numbers: 13.8 points per game; 3.3 rebounds; 2.6 assists; 35 percent on three point attempts; 52 TS percent; -4.0 NETRTG; 19.1 USG percentage; oh and the Pistons went 4-2 without KCP in lineup. When Kentavious Caldwell-Pope elected to not sign an extension with the Detroit Pistons before the deadline of October 31, 2016, it meant he would enter free agency come summer 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.