2016-17 Pistons review: Will the Pistons invest in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?
Kentavious Calwell-Pope's 2016-17 final numbers: 13.8 points per game; 3.3 rebounds; 2.6 assists; 35 percent on three point attempts; 52 TS percent; -4.0 NETRTG; 19.1 USG percentage; oh and the Pistons went 4-2 without KCP in lineup. When Kentavious Caldwell-Pope elected to not sign an extension with the Detroit Pistons before the deadline of October 31, 2016, it meant he would enter free agency come summer 2017.
