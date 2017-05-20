2016-17 Pistons review: Jon Leuer good at everything except what he was brought here to do

Jon Leuer played for four teams in five years and made a total of around $5 million before the Detroit Pistons shocked the NBA by handing him four years and $42 million guaranteed. Coming off of a season shooting 38 percent from 3 with the Phoenix Suns , Leuer had the following 3-point percentages by month: October - 40% November - 29.8% December - 33.3% January - 42.9% February - 23.5% March - 22.2% April - 25.0% Signed to take the place of Ersan Ilyasova and Anthony Tolliver , Leuer definitely failed to deliver the stretch big threat that is so important to the Pistons base pick-and-roll attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.