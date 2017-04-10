Wizards vs. Pistons final score: Wash...

Wizards vs. Pistons final score: Washington keeps hope of 50 win season alive with 105-101 win

The Washington Wizards won the final NBA game at The Palace of Auburn Hills and kept hopes alive for a 50-win season with a 105-101 win over the Pistons on Monday night. Washington pulled out their 49th win of the season, even though they were without John Wall and Otto Porter , who both sat out with injuries.

