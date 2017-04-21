Who should be the Detroit Pistons' fr...

Who should be the Detroit Pistons' franchise guy?

2 hrs ago Read more: Piston Powered

Signing Andre Drummond to a max contract last offseason indicated the Piston organization intended Drummond to be Detroit's main man: a player to build a team around. Though, after failing to reach the same success a year later in 2016-2017, should Drummond still be deemed as Detroit's franchise guy? At the end of last year's summer, the Detroit Pistons looked pretty entering the 2016-2017 season.

