Who should be the Detroit Pistons' franchise guy?

Signing Andre Drummond to a max contract last offseason indicated the Piston organization intended Drummond to be Detroit's main man: a player to build a team around. Though, after failing to reach the same success a year later in 2016-2017, should Drummond still be deemed as Detroit's franchise guy? At the end of last year's summer, the Detroit Pistons looked pretty entering the 2016-2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.