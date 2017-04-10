Westbrook breaks triple-double record...

Westbrook breaks triple-double record and secures dramatic win for Thunder

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Russell Westbrook enjoyed yet another magical night in a magical campaign as he broke the NBA's single-season record for triple-doubles and then hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder victory over the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook collected 50 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists to break Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC