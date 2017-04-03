Watch: Dash-cam video of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's arrest

The Detroit Pistons shooting guard was ticketed for operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Wednesday, March 29, after Auburn Hills police say Caldwell-Pope was driving 45 mph in a 25-mph zone. Responding officers reported the smell of alcohol from the 2015 Jeep Wrangler and administered a preliminary breathalyzer, which registered 0.098, above Michigan's 0.08 legal limit.

