VIDEO: A Farewell to the Palace of Auburn Hills
Take a look back at the storied history and best plays that the Detroit Pistons had at the Palace of Auburn Hills as they make the move to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit next season. With the 2016-17 Detroit Pistons season coming to a close, we also see the end to major part of their history: The Palace of Auburn Hills.
