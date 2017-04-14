Van Gundy says Drummond needs 'sense ...

Van Gundy says Drummond needs 'sense of urgency'

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says star center Andre Drummond needs to "have a sense of urgency" to improve his game Van Gundy says Drummond needs 'sense of urgency' Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says star center Andre Drummond needs to "have a sense of urgency" to improve his game Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2pBGpay Orlando Magic's Evan Fournier looks to pass the ball as Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 12, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. Orlando won 113-109.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,749 • Total comments across all topics: 280,311,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC