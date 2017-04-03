Thunder: Westbrook's clutch shot lifts Thunder on historic night

By the sixth question he caught himself, but could you blame him for giving props to a higher power? In the Season of the Triple Double, in the season in which you could set your watch to Westbrook's clutch-time heroics, he did it again against Denver. Only in this season could Westbrook top a once-in-a-lifetime achievement in the same game - the Thunder's 106-105 win in which the MVP front-runner trumped breaking Oscar Robertson's single-season, triple-double record by nailing a game-winning jump shot from 36 feet.

