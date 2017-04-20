The weirdest, most regrettable Knicks sightings in NBA playoffs 0:0

As if this offseason wasn't going poorly enough for Knicks president Phil Jackson, there appeared Jose Calderon at the post-game podium Monday night after keying the Hawks' series-tying Game 4 victory over the Wizards in Atlanta. When the Bulls took a 2-0 lead over the Celtics, starting center Robin Lopez was feted for dominating inside and Jerian Grant for making a contribution off the bench.

