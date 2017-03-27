Stroll down Tracy McGrady memory lane: Looking back on T-Mac's best moments

One of my earliest basketball watching memories came 14 years ago, on an afternoon at my grandma's house in rural Illinois, as 10-year-old me sat in the kitchen watching Tracy McGrady lead his Orlando Magic against the Detroit Pistons in the 2003 Playoffs. I have absolutely no idea why I remember that game so clearly, but I do know that McGrady gave me plenty more moments to remember throughout his career.

