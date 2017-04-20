Source: Larry Bird steps down as Pace...

Source: Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president

9 hrs ago

Larry Bird is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, a stunningly abrupt move even for an NBA legend known for making swift decisions. Bird made the call on Friday and general manager Kevin Pritchard will be elevated to take his place, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.

