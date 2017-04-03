Sixers-Bucks Recap: Milwaukee Spoils Dario Saric's Birthday
What's incredible is how routine it all seems at this point. It's only been 80 games, but it feels like we've seen this play countless times already: Dario pulls the miss off the glass, casually dribbles the ball twice, stops to crack his back and pour himself a cup of tea, only to effortlessly zip the ball forty feet down court to a streaking Richaun Holmes.
