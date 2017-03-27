SideTrack: John Waters, Mel Gibson, John Williams and more...
SPEECH!!: John Waters' fabulously subversive, yet pithy advice to the graduates of the Rhode Island School of Design in 2015 about living as an artist went viral - no wonder, when he commanded the young audience to "Horrify us with new ideas." Waters' shiny pearls of wisdom are now a book, "Make Trouble," which will be released April 11. The following day, Brookline Booksmith sponsors the "Hairspray" director in conversation with Chris Castellani at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC