SideTrack: John Waters, Mel Gibson, John Williams and more...

SPEECH!!: John Waters' fabulously subversive, yet pithy advice to the graduates of the Rhode Island School of Design in 2015 about living as an artist went viral - no wonder, when he commanded the young audience to "Horrify us with new ideas." Waters' shiny pearls of wisdom are now a book, "Make Trouble," which will be released April 11. The following day, Brookline Booksmith sponsors the "Hairspray" director in conversation with Chris Castellani at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

