SideTrack: John Waters, Mel Gibson, John Williams and more...

SPEECH!!: John Waters' fabulously subversive, yet pithy advice to the graduates of the Rhode Island School of Design in 2015 about living as an artist went viral - no wonder, when he commanded the young audience to "Horrify us with new ideas." Waters' shiny pearls of wisdom are now a book, "Make Trouble," which will be released April 11. The following day, Brookline Booksmith sponsors the "Hairspray" director in conversation with Chris Castellani at the Coolidge Corner Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.