Roster Upgrades For The Pistons

Ever the GM, I've been thinking much about the offseason and who this team could realistically bring in to help it take that next step. Now, I say realistically to keep those who are wanting to see another scenario where the Pistons trade their 3rd string water boy and Tom Gores' wadded up one-dollar bills he uses for Kleenex in exchange for Paul George and Jimmy Butler from thinking this is another article that posits either player ending up on this team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.