Reggie Jackson ruined our season

Go back and look at the numbers for Drummond. He takes a lot of the blame around here but if you take a look at crosseyed post "Final Numbers" , you'll see that Drummond has a ORPM of -1.80 which yes is terrible but a DRPM of 1.54 which is very good, and eFG% of 41%, but no matter what went on his game this year he was always a rebounding machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit Bad Boys.