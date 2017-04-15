Porzingis skips exit meeting with Kni...

Porzingis skips exit meeting with Knicks2017-04-15T14:21:16

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBA.com

No. 1: Porzingis skips exit meetings -- While Knicks president Phi Jackson was using his end of season press conference to try to sweep Carmelo Anthony out of town, the future of the franchise was expressing his displeasure with the state of affairs by missing his exit interview, says Marc Berman of the New York Post : Porzingis was outspoken about the club's "confusion'' during the season and skipped the meeting because of dysfunction that could lead Carmelo Anthony to be traded this summer. According to a source, Porzingis was disappointed throughout the season with how the franchise is being run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,321,320

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC