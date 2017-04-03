Pistons vs. Raptors: One last-ditch effort for a playoff push

Indiana Pacers forward Paul George fouls Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 4, 2017. vs. Toronto Raptors When: 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 5 Where: The Palace of Auburn Hills TV: FOX Sports Detroit Radio: 105.1 WMGC-FM and the Pistons Radio Network Line: Pistons -1 1/2 Twitter: Follow Aaron McMann Live coverage: Look for an open thread at 6:45 p.m. * The Pistons return from a four-day break to host the Toronto Raptors at the Palace, their second-to-last regular season game at the soon-to-close venue.

