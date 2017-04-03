Pistons' fatal number down to 1, and ...

Pistons' fatal number down to 1, and playoff hopes could end today

The Detroit Pistons find themselves with their backs against the wall after a 105-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, leaving them three games back of a playoff spot with four games to go. Officially, the Pistons' fatal number for elimination is 1. Another loss and Detroit -- preseason favorites to not only return to the playoff this year, but possibly contend to host a first-round series -- can start booking summer excursions and planning for next year.

