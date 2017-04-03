Pistons' fatal number down to 1, and playoff hopes could end today

The Detroit Pistons find themselves with their backs against the wall after a 105-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, leaving them three games back of a playoff spot with four games to go. Officially, the Pistons' fatal number for elimination is 1. Another loss and Detroit -- preseason favorites to not only return to the playoff this year, but possibly contend to host a first-round series -- can start booking summer excursions and planning for next year.

