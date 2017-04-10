Pistons at Magic: The last game of 2016-17, at Orlando

Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton drives to the hoop but cannot score against the defense of Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson, right, in the last seconds of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Boston. at Orlando Magic When: 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 12 Where: Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.