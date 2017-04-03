Pistons at Grizzlies: Memphis resting Zach Randolph

San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, right, of Australia, drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in San Antonio. at Memphis Grizzlies When: 6 p.m. ET Sunday, April 9 Where: FedExForum, Memphis, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.