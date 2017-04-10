Pacers injury update: Glenn Robinson III nearing return
The calf injury Glenn Robinson III sustained in practice on March 23 has sidelined him since and caused rotation issues for the Indiana Pacers that ultimately led to the team signing Lance Stephenson. Robinson's injury took away a backup wing option for the Pacers, forcing a small backcourt in Aaron Brooks and Rodney Stuckey off the bench and taking away from Robinson's own positive development this season.
