Nets Watch: Pistons will match on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
The Detroit Free Press , Motor City's preeminent newspaper, has published a story claiming the Pistons are "prepared to match any offer sheet" signed by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a rumor also run by Bleacher Report. This may or may not be smart business for Stan Van Gundy.
