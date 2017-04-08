NBA: Westbrook Falls Short Again

That didn't make him feel much better about his or his team's awful Friday night, when Westbrook failed for the second game in a row to break Robertson's 55-year-old, single-season record for most triple-doubles. The dynamic Thunder guard fell two assists shy of what would have been his 42nd in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 120-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.