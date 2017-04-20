NBA star Isaiah Thomas' sister killed in car accident

Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas is congratulated by fans after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. With the Celtics' regular-season finale win, they claim the... The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.