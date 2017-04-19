NBA Rumors: Detroit Pistons To Match Any Offer For Kentavious Caldwell-Pope?

After finishing arguably the best season of his career thus far, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hit the restricted free agency market with plenty of intrigue. Question is, should/will the Detroit Pistons match any offer that he gets on the open market - even a max? The early rumblings out of Detroit - roughly two months from the beginning of free agency - are that they indeed will match any offer sheet that Caldwell-Pope gets signed to.

