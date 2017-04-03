NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and the Atlanta Hawks, despite resting center Dwight Howard and missing three other key starters, stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers 114-100 on Friday night. The Hawks, who beat Boston on Thursday night, outworked and outgunned the defending NBA champions.

