Mavericks 109, Bucks 105: Barnes has answers ina

Mavericks 109, Bucks 105: Barnes has answers in final quarter Harrison Barnes had the answers for the Dallas Mavericks in the fourth quarter Sunday afternoon. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: https://jsonl.in/2nMhvpf The Mavericks' Harrison Barnes shoots over the Bucks' Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter of their game Sunday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.