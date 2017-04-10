Magic end season by beating Pistons 1...

Magic end season by beating Pistons 113-109

On Wednesday night, while their starters were in the game, the Orlando Magic looked like the team they originally hoped to be during the 2016-17 season. Because of the victory, coupled with the Philadelphia 76ers' loss to the New York Knicks , the Magic finished the season with the NBA 's fifth-worst record.

