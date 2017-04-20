Larry Bird steps down as Pacers president: AP Source
A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers. Larry Bird is stepping down as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, a stunningly abrupt move even for an NBA legend known for making swift decisions.
