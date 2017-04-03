Knicks: Triangular Miscommunication

The tenure of Present of Basketball Operations for the New York Knicks, Phil Jackson, can be summed up as a constant struggle of triangular miscommunications between his philosophy of how to run an offense, finding the right man to coach it and the right players to run it. The latest example of this three-sided miscommunication came in the form of a midseason cast-off, backup point guard Brandon Jennings.

