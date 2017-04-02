Knicks' Derrick Rose out for season with torn meniscus
Knicks' Derrick Rose out for season with torn meniscus The Knicks announced Rose tore the meniscus in his left knee. Check out this story on lakecountrynow.com: http://usat.ly/2nLs9MY New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
