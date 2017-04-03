Kentavious Caldwell-Pope DUI Arrest V...

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope DUI Arrest Video ... 'I Only Had 2 Drinks'

Read more: TMZ.com

Detroit Pistons star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was surprisingly calm for a guy suspected of DUI ... at least, it seemed that way in the video of his arrest, obtained by TMZ Sports . KCP was initially pulled over for speeding -- but during the stop, the officer explains to the NBA star that he smelled booze and his eyes were glossy.

