Kentavious Caldwell-Pope DUI Arrest Video ... 'I Only Had 2 Drinks'
Detroit Pistons star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was surprisingly calm for a guy suspected of DUI ... at least, it seemed that way in the video of his arrest, obtained by TMZ Sports . KCP was initially pulled over for speeding -- but during the stop, the officer explains to the NBA star that he smelled booze and his eyes were glossy.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
