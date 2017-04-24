Jonas Valanciunas, Greg Monroe get into it after hard foul

Jonas Valanciunas plays with a lot of energy every time he's on the court, and often provides the Raptors with a huge lift coming off the bench. Game 5 of the Eastern Conference series against the Bucks was no different, as Valanciunas was very efficient shooting the ball, and did a good job beating up on the Bucks frontcourt players, which is their strength.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.