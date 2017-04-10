It's possible Fred Hoiberg has set a playoff rotation. But the Celtics have a good one too.

Now, if you're a sensible person, you probably didn't watch much of the Bulls as they bludgeoned teams who were bad or not trying down the stretch of the season. But Cody Westerlund of Locked on Bulls did , and I found this interesting Kind of what Fred Hoiberg has said post-game, he's settled on a 9-man rotation for the playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blog a Bull.