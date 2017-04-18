Isiah Thomas makes argument for why L...

Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan

41 min ago Read more: UPI

Michael Jordan rival Isiah Thomas says there is one thing that sets LeBron James apart from the man widely known as the greatest basketball player of all time -- coaching. Thomas sat down with Tayshaun Prince and Kevin Garnett Monday night for the NBA on TNT during the Cleveland Cavaliers ' 117-111 Game 2 victory.

