Isiah Thomas makes argument for why LeBron James is better than Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan rival Isiah Thomas says there is one thing that sets LeBron James apart from the man widely known as the greatest basketball player of all time -- coaching. Thomas sat down with Tayshaun Prince and Kevin Garnett Monday night for the NBA on TNT during the Cleveland Cavaliers ' 117-111 Game 2 victory.
