Is it time for the Detroit Pistons to...

Is it time for the Detroit Pistons to unleash Boban?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Piston Powered

Fan favorite Boban Marjanovic has been lighting up the box score with his staggering numbers for the Detroit Pistons and many fans are wondering if he should be unleashed next season. Player A : 26.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 57.4% FG, 52.4% FT Player B : 24.0 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 55.4% FG, 80.4% FT I ran this poll on my Twitter account for my followers and the results were a landslide in favor of Player B with nearly 90% of the respondents voting for him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Piston Powered.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Pistons Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14) Oct '14 Steve 2
News Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14) May '14 Will 2
News Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14) Apr '14 Pearl Heyboer 2
News Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13) Dec '13 Ravishankar kumar 1
News Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13) Dec '13 NFL STREAM 2
News 2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13) Jul '13 mars 2
News What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Umberto Menghi 1
See all Detroit Pistons Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Pistons Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,236,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC