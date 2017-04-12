Is it time for the Detroit Pistons to unleash Boban?

Fan favorite Boban Marjanovic has been lighting up the box score with his staggering numbers for the Detroit Pistons and many fans are wondering if he should be unleashed next season. Player A : 26.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 57.4% FG, 52.4% FT Player B : 24.0 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 55.4% FG, 80.4% FT I ran this poll on my Twitter account for my followers and the results were a landslide in favor of Player B with nearly 90% of the respondents voting for him.

