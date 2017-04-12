Is it time for the Detroit Pistons to unleash Boban?
Fan favorite Boban Marjanovic has been lighting up the box score with his staggering numbers for the Detroit Pistons and many fans are wondering if he should be unleashed next season. Player A : 26.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg, 2.7 bpg, 57.4% FG, 52.4% FT Player B : 24.0 ppg, 15.8 rpg, 1.3 bpg, 55.4% FG, 80.4% FT I ran this poll on my Twitter account for my followers and the results were a landslide in favor of Player B with nearly 90% of the respondents voting for him.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
