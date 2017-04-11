Here's what Romo looks like in his Mavs uniform Looks like a seasoned NBA vet. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://ftw.usatoday.com/2017/04/tony-romo-dallas-mavericks-cowboys-uniform-photos-video Tony Romo's ride into the sunset includes a stop with the Dallas Mavericks, who are honoring the Dallas Cowboys legend by getting him to suit up and participate in shootaround .

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.