Former Knicks Finding Success in Playoffs a Sobering Reality for New York

While team president Phil Jackson and the rest of his front office may be home scouring scouting reports in preparation for the upcoming NBA draft, a whopping 18-yes, you read that number correctly-former Knicks players have spent the past couple of weeks competing in the NBA playoffs. Those men are: Trevor Ariza, Matt Barnes, Jose Calderon, Jamal Crawford, Raymond Felton, Channing Frye, Jerian Grant, Tim Hardaway Jr., Brandon Jennings , David Lee , Robin Lopez, Nene, Zach Randolph , Kevin Seraphin, Iman Shumpert, J.R. Smith , Jason Smith and Derrick Williams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.