Former Detroit Pistons star Dennis Rodman added to Motor City Comic Con

You can meet five-time NBA champion and former Detroit Pistons star Dennis Rodman at the 2017 Motor City Comic Con. The event is at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi on Friday, May 19, 20 and 21. Rodman will be there on Saturday only.

