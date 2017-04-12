Detroit Pistons face Orlando Magic on the road in season finale
It's been a long season full of ups and plenty of downs, but it all comes to an end for the Detroit Pistons as they take on the Orlando Magic in the final game of the season. The Detroit Pistons have had a solid finish to the season so far, beating both the Houston Rockets and Memphis Grizzlies in back-to-back games, while falling to the Washington Wizards 105-101 last game.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
