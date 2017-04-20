Chris Webber needs convincing on Wizards: - What has Washington ever done to make you trust them?'
During the second half of the Wizards' loss to the Hawks on Monday, rapper T.I. joined former NBA stars Gary Payton, Chris Webber and Kevin Garnett inside TNT's Atlanta studios to answer a variety of questions on Facebook Live. Before signing off with their respective opinions on the merits of skinny jeans, T.I., Payton and Webber each weighed in on the Hawks-Wizards series.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
