Bucks vs. Pacers Preview: Win over Indy Would Clinch Playoff Spot for Milwaukee
Milwaukee's first trip to the playoffs since 2014-15 is within their grasp, and a win tonight would clinch a spot in the postseason dance. It would behoove Milwaukee to strip Tuesday's 110-79 pounding by the Thunder from their memory banks, and shift their focus to beating the Pacers for the fourth time this season.
