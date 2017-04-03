Bucks vs. Pacers Preview: Win over In...

Bucks vs. Pacers Preview: Win over Indy Would Clinch Playoff Spot for Milwaukee

7 hrs ago Read more: Brew Hoop

Milwaukee's first trip to the playoffs since 2014-15 is within their grasp, and a win tonight would clinch a spot in the postseason dance. It would behoove Milwaukee to strip Tuesday's 110-79 pounding by the Thunder from their memory banks, and shift their focus to beating the Pacers for the fourth time this season.

